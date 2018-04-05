Sergio Garcia has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick, as the passionate Real Madrid fan prepares to go back-to-back at the Masters.

Ronaldo's 'awesome' goal wows Real Madrid fan Sergio Garcia ahead of Masters defence

Ronaldo produced a moment of magic to lead titleholders Madrid to a 3-0 first-leg win over 10-man Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent an overhead kick past the motionless Gianluigi Buffon to earn a standing ovation from the Juve fans in the second half.

Garcia tweeted his astonishment during the match and the golf star lauded Ronaldo again ahead of his Masters defence, which gets underway at Augusta on Thursday.

"Awesome, completely awesome," Garcia told reporters in Georgia.

"Finally, he scored a bicycle kick! I'm very happy."

MORE:

'That's never happened to me before' – Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation

| Try it from 40 metres! Ibrahimovic teases Ronaldo over wondergoal



"It's very good. It was an awesome goal," Garcia added.

Spaniard Garcia will tee-off alongside US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and amateur Doc Redman on Thursday.