Liverpool’s Salah shortlisted for Champions League player of the week award

The Egypt international got the curtain raiser and assisted Sadio Mane with the third goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a comfortable win against Premier League rivals City.

The victory has put the Anfield outfit in the driving seat ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

And as a result of his performance, the former Roma player - who was forced off in the second half of the encounter - has been nominated alongside Gerard Pique [Barcelona], James Rodriguez [Bayern Munich] and Cristiano Ronaldo [Real Madrid] for the individual prize.

Salah has now registered 38 goals across all competitions this season since he joined Liverpool in the summer last year.