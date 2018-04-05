Mohamed Salah has been nominated for English Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

Mohamed Salah on the verge of English Premier League award hat-trick

The attacker has already won the individual accolade twice this season, in November and December. For a hat-trick of the monthly award, he has to do battle with five other outstanding players.

Salah made four league appearances for the Anfield outfit during March, scoring six goals including a haul of four in a 5-0 humiliation of Watford before the international break.

The feat was sandwiched by a strike against Newcastle United and last week's late winner against Crystal Palace.

Challenging the fleet-footed winger for the accolade are David Silva [Manchester City], Romelu Lukaku [Manchester United], Son Heung-min [Tottenham Hotspur], Cenk Tosun [Everton] and Chris Wood [Burnley].

The 25-year-old took his tally for the season to 38 goals, 29 to lead the English top-flight scoring chart, in 42 games across all competitions after leading Liverpool to an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester City in Wednesday's Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

Salah will have to shake off injury concerns - after he was forced off inside the hour mark against City - to stand any chance of continuing from where he stopped in March as Jurgen Klopp's men take on archrivals Everton in another Merseyside derby on Saturday, in their maiden league game in April.