'Mourinho stuck in the past while Guardiola evolves' - Parker sees 'massive gap' between Man Utd & City

Jose Mourinho has “not evolved” as quickly as arch-rival Pep Guardiola, says Paul Parker, who says there is now “a massive gap” between Manchester neighbours United and City.

Two old adversaries from their time on opposing sides of the Clasico divide at Barcelona and Real Madrid were thrust back into direct competition over the summer of 2016.

Mourinho inherited the reins at Old Trafford, while Guardiola took charge at the Etihad Stadium.

Both men were charged with rebuilding duties, with City’s boss considered to have surged ahead in that process to leave United and a manager stuck in his ways trailing some way behind.

Former Red Devils Parker, speaking exclusively to 888 Sport, said of that battle: “When you look at the gulf in points and the manner in which it’s all been done it just hasn’t been good for Manchester United.

“City have done it in a fashion that is good on the eye and the way every team would love to play. Everybody has thoroughly enjoyed watching it which makes it even worse for United.

“In the modern game it doesn’t allow you to be physical and that affords City to play as they do. As far as I’m concerned it’s been like watching Barcelona in the Premier League.

“Without a doubt the modern game suits Pep Guardiola more than Jose Mourinho. The style of it. The lack of physicality.

“When you look at Pep and Jose you have to say there is a massive gap.

“Pep is evolving and he realises that the game offers him more scope now with what he wants to do because of how the game is going.

“As a coach Mourinho has not really evolved and he’s still doing what he did at Porto and Inter Milan. You have to move on.

“Sir Alex moved on and got different coaches who had different coaches and because of that United still won titles and still dominated.”

Mourinho will get an opportunity to prove that he can match Guardiola in Saturday’s Manchester derby, but could also endure a rather humbling evening at the Etihad.

United will make the short trip to City sat second in the Premier League table, but aware that defeat will see them caught up in a title-winning party for the Blues.

