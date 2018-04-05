How the Aussies fared at Games, April 5

How the Aussies fared on Thursday, April 5:
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Mixed team group C: Australia beat South Africa 5-0
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
Men's 60kg round of 32: Harry Garside defeated Abdul Omar (Ghana)
Men's 69kg round of 32: Terry Nickolas defeated Carl Hield (Bahamas)
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
Women's B&Vi sprint qualifying: Jessica Gallagher - 2nd
Women's 4000m team pursuit: Australia (Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly) - 1st
Men's 4000m team pursuit: Australia (Leigh Howard, Jordan Kerby, Alex Porter, Sam Welsford) - 1st
Women's team sprint: Australia (Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton) - 1st
Men's team sprint: Australia (Patrick Constable, Matt Glaetzer, Nathan Hart) - 3rd
Men's B&Vi 1000m time trial final: Brad Henderson - 3rd
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Men's team final and individual qualification subdivision 2: Australia - 2nd
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
Women's pool B preliminary: Australia 1 defeated Canada 0
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
Women's singles round 1: Karen Murphy v Malia Kioa (Tonga) - Murphy wins 21-4
Men's triples section B round 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Jersey - Australia loses 21-18
Men's pairs section A round 1: Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Malta - Australia wins 22-11
Women's fours section A round 1: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea - Australia wins 41-1
Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A round 1: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa - Australia wins 26-3
Open B6/B7/B8 triples: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Scotland - Australia win 18-6
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
Pool A preliminary: Australia v Northern Ireland - Australia win 94-26
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
Men's singles round of 64: Rex Hedrick defeated Eain Yow Ng (Malaysia) 3-2
Women's singles round of 32: Christine Nunn defeated Dianne Kellas (Malta) 3-0
Men's singles round of 32: Ryan Cuskelly defeated Othniel Bailey (St Vincent and the Grenadines) 3-0
Women's singles round of 32: Tamika Saxby defeated Elilidh Bridgeman (Cayman Islands) 3-0
Women's singles round of 32: Donna Urquhart defeated Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) 3-0
Men's singles round of 32: Cameron Pilley defeated Ernest Jombla (Sierra Leone) 3-0
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
Women's 4x100m individual medley final: Blair Evans 3rd, Meg Bailey 7th
Men's 400m freestyle final: Mack Horton 1st, Jack McLoughlin 2nd, David McKeon 6th
Women's 200m freestyle final: Ariarne Titmus 2nd, Emma McKeon 3rd, Leah Neale 6th
Men's S14 200m freestyle final: Liam Schluter 2nd, Daniel Fox 3rd, Mitchell Kilduff 4th
Women's S7 50m butterfly final: Tiffany Thomas Kane 4th
Men's 50m butterfly semi-final 1: Grant Irvine 1st
Men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2: David Morgan 4th
Women's 50m breaststroke semifinal 1: Georgia Bohl 1st, Jessica Hansen 2nd, Lieston Pickett 3rd
Men's 100m backstroke semifinal 2: Mitch Larkin 1st, Bradley Woodward 2nd, Benjamin Treffers 4th
Women's 100m butterfly semifinal 1: Emma McKeon 1st, Brianna Throssell 3rd
Women's 100m buttlerfly semifinal 2: Madeline Groves 1st
Men's 200m breaststroke final: Matt Wilson 3rd, George Harley 5th
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final: Australia 1st
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
Women's team group 3 match 1: Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao) beat Mauritius
Women's team group 3 match 2: Australia beat Canada
Men's team group 5 match 1: Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) beat Kiribati
Men's team group 5 match 2: Australia beat Scotland
Triathlon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)
Women's final: Ashleigh Gentle 5th, Charlotte McShane 11th, Gillian Backhouse 9th
Men's final: Jacob Birtwhistle 2nd, Luke Willian 8th, Matthew Hauser 4th
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Men's 56kg final: Phillip Liao - 7th
Women's 48kg final: Alyce Stephenson - 7th
Men's 62kg final: Vannara Be - 10th.