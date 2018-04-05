Finau 'optimistic' of playing in Masters despite dislocated ankle

Tony Finau is "optimistic" he will play in the Masters despite dislocating his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-three contest at Augusta.

The American appeared to pop his ankle back into place after doing damage while basking in the glory of an ace on the eve of the first major of the year.

Finau will go for a scan and if all looks good and the swelling is under control, he still plans to play in his first Masters.

The world number 34 tweeted: "Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."

Finau is scheduled to tee off at 12:43pm local time along with two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.