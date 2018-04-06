Masters leaderboard 2018: Highlights, scores from Round 1 at Augusta

Before the live Masters updates began, we mentioned here that this was one of the most highly-anticipated Masters tournaments in recent histories because of the big names in the field. Let’s check and see how those golfers fared in Round 1.

Jordan Spieth, who entered the Masters as the co-favorite with Tiger Woods to win, is the leader in the clubhouse at 6-under after Round 1. Speaking of Tiger, Woods ended the day at 1-over, but said his score didn’t reflect how well he played. Sergio Garcia — last year’s champion — set a Masters record for the highest score (13) on any hole in tournament history while hitting five consecutive balls into the water on No. 15.

Thankfully for the fans of top-tier golfers, Rory McIlroy’s (-3) been doing more than alright, and Phil Mickelson was up and down throughout the day, but was 2-under par through Round 1.

Early on it was all about the older names. Fifty-five-year-old Vijay Singh, the 2000 Masters champion, was leading the tournament for much of the morning. Even Fred Couples, 58, was making highlights. Later, some new names emerged. Li Haotong spent a lot of his back-nine leading the pack at 4-under par in his first ever Masters. Tony Finau — who dislocated his ankle Wednesday during a celebration — briefly shared the lead with him.

You can find Round 1 highlights of the Masters below.

Masters 2018: Highlights from Round 1

All times Eastern.

6:19 p.m. Stop us if you've heard this one before: Jordan Spieth (-6) is the leader at the Masters through Round 1, even with a bogey on 18.

6:17 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler all birdie on hole 16. Clinical.



Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and @RickieFowler each hit it close on No. 16 and make their short putts for birdie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Pr39WvrB8y

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



6:10 p.m. Matt Kuchar (-3) just sunk a hole-in-one! Video will be posted when it becomes available.

6:00 p.m. Tony Finau ends his first round at four-under par and tied for the lead with Jordan Spieth.

5:53 p.m. Spieth (-4) is BACK! He becomes tied for first after 14 holes.

5:40 p.m. Jordan Spieth (-3) gets within one of the lead after sinking a birdie at the 13th!

5:37 p.m. Haotong Li bogeys on the 18th to move him in a tie for second at three-under par. Tony Finau remains as the sole leader.

5:26 p.m. Rory McIlroy has moved his way to two-under par through 13 holes. Could we have a new leader soon?

5:13 p.m. Tony Finau (-4) hits the short birdie to move his way back to the top of the leaderboard, tied with Li.

5:09 p.m. Jordan Spieth goes from 274 yards to 14 feet in one swing!



On No. 8, @JordanSpieth hits it to 14 feet from 274 yards away, then sinks the putt for an eagle-3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/kp2DKxJ4Cx

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



5:07 p.m. Highlights from Li's rise to become the sole leader.



.@haotong_li records his fifth birdie in six holes at No. 16 and moves into the lead at 4-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/nERKbRDcca

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



4:59 p.m. Haotong Li (-4) — in his first Masters appearance — takes the lead through 16 holes.

Nine players from Asia are in the field, a record for the tournament.

4:57 p.m. Amateur Doug Ghim might be at an even-par 72, but he's there because of his second eagle of the round.



.@DougGhim holes out from 179 yards on No. 18 for his second eagle of the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wAESqDVCos

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



4:52 p.m. The internet has jinxed Finau and he's dropped to three-under par, still tied for the lead at the very least.

4:46 p.m. At the risk of oversaturating the live blog with Tony Finau content, he apparently told Golf Digest in 2015 that he wouldn't go to the Masters unless he was invited to play as a competitor.

4:38 p.m. Finau has really been showing out.



lol this line that Tony Finau took at 13 -- leading to a birdie that has him tied for the lead. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/JuUpdoqjK5

— Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) April 5, 2018



4:36 p.m. Hoffman, Hadwin and Stenson fall out of first to end the day tied for third at three under par each. Hoffman and Hadwin did it through a 18th-hole bogey. Finau remains at four-under through 13 holes.

4:21 p.m. Tony Finau (-3) is now tied for third and currently forcing everyone to rethink the severity of a dislocated ankle.

4:18 p.m. Sandy Lyle making an amazing putt for the second eagle of the tournament.



.@SandyLyle1 makes a 36-foot putt on No. 15 for the second eagle of the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Ra35sKhLmD

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



4:01 p.m. The Masters has its first eagle of the day!



First eagle of the Tournament goes to U.S. Amateur runner-up @DougGhim at No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4WnbPYgMlO

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



4:00 p.m. Adam Hadwin joins the tie for first with four-under par through 16 holes.

3:49 p.m. The old heads are showing out today at Augusta.



#themasters champion Fred Couples holes out from the bunker for birdie on No. 12. pic.twitter.com/02dN66h5RH

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



3:44 p.m. Tiger ends his day one-over par through 18 holes. Leishman ends two-under par, and Fleetwood misses the putt for par to end his day even after settling for a bogey tap-in.

3:35 p.m. Stenson and Hoffman are tied again for the lead. Stenson is at hole 15, one ahead of Hoffman.

3:30 p.m. Sergio's day has been far from great.



Sergio Garcia hit five straight balls into the water on the 15th hole and made some unfortunate history at #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/tbH1XAAy5p

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 5, 2018



3:27 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood is on a comeback! He's moved his way to one-under par through 17 holes.

3:24 p.m. Some former champions are having tougher days than others.



Sergio Garcia, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? Four straight balls in the water? #TheMasters

— Kyle McFadden (@k_fadd) April 5, 2018





Look’s like its not th year for Sergio to get that ellusive first major #chokeartist https://t.co/TtNN7XDQLi

— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 5, 2018



3:20 p.m. Charley Hoffman has moved into the lead with a score of four-under par through 14 holes. Stenson (-3) falls back to a tie second.

3:18 p.m. Tony Finau is tied for fourth with a score of 2-under par and still just one day removed from dislocating his ankle during a celebration.

3:15 p.m. Tiger is looking like old Tiger with some clutch putts. He sinks the birdie at 16 to move to one-over par.

3:14 p.m. Take a look at the highlights of the current leader.



Four birdies moved @henrikstenson into the lead, here are highlights from his round so far. #themasters pic.twitter.com/eG60zULU0L

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



3:03 p.m. Fleetwood misses an eagle putt and settles for a short birdie on hole 15. The Masters is still without an eagle so far.

Leishman went double-bogey on hole 15, pushing him to fourth place. Stenson now remains as the sole leader at four-under par.

2:58 p.m. In case you've forgotten, Phil Mickelson is also playing in the Masters.



Phil Mickelson recovers from a drive into the fairway bunker, by making a 46-foot birdie putt on No. 1 to start #themasters in style. pic.twitter.com/vt5vlqpE1l

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



2:53 p.m. Stenson (-4) has moved his way to a tie at first place.

2:47 p.m. Only two birdies have been hit at the 14th throughout the day so far. Tiger has one of them and is now at two-over.

2:29 p.m. Leishman has regained the lead at four-under par through 13 holes.

2:21 p.m. Stenson has made his way to the top of the leaderboard through 11 tied with Leishman.

2:20 p.m. Some highlights from Leishman's great day so far.



Current leader @marcleish made three birdies on the first nine. Those, and more highlights from the first round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/FPTdoz2bZG

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



2:13 p.m. Remember when Tony Finau hurt himself yesterday? He's less than 24 hours removed from it and hitting two birdies.



Two early birdies less than 24 hours removed from injury for @tonyfinaugolf.https://t.co/EMtOiZxGn6

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



2:12 p.m. Tiger made a long putt for a potentially important bogey. Now sitting at three-over par for the day.

1:56 p.m. Through eleven holes Leishman remains in the lead. The eleventh held Tiger to a bogey.

1:47 p.m. Leishman is on his game today, getting onto the green with a great swing.

1:37 p.m. Tiger isn't the only former champion trying to reclaim Masters glory. Vijay Singh (-3) is co-leading the tournament through 13 and looking to make the cut at Augusta for the first time since 2015.

1:29 p.m. Matt Kizzire has been having a difficult day after missing a short putt for bogey. Matsuyama has made it 11 consecutive pars as well.

1:20 p.m. The Masters pressure hasn't gotten to Satoshi Kodaira.



Masters rookie Satoshi Kodaira holes out from a front bunker on No. 7 to move into red figures in the first round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/caEhcgbthF

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



1:19 p.m. Fleetwood is now even through nine holes. Leishman (-3) does not extend his lead but remains in first. Woods, on the other hand, still at one-over par.

1:03 p.m. Here are some highlights from throughout the day so far.



Highlights from the early first round action, including a fast start from 2000 Masters champion @VijaySinghGolf. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FSDlDRPkQo

— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018



12:57 p.m. Sure the big names aren't atop the leaderboard yet, but at least they're making statements with their footwear.

12:41 p.m. Leishman is leading the pack by more and more!



Marc Leishman (-3) is off to a *solid* start.



He's made three birdies in seven holes and leads by two: https://t.co/4OFRvA6FsI pic.twitter.com/2LIN7wpKAp

— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 5, 2018



12:33 p.m. While Woods is trying to find his footing, Leishman is finding new ways to extend his lead on the day getting on the green with a birdie chance.

12:29 p.m. Jason Day's aim is doing alright.



Cheers! Jason Day's ball landed in a patron's drink : https://t.co/qRvJ8gUmrY pic.twitter.com/oL6sgIau3g

— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 5, 2018



12:07 p.m. Fleetwood gets it just short of the birdie putt, but taps it in for par. Tiger gets the bogey for the second hole in a row and is now one-over in his first five holes today. Paul Casey (+2) lands it in the green from his second shot on the seventh hole. Matsuyama looked unsure about the inital shot, but still made it on the green — albeit on the opposite side.

12:01 p.m. Fleetwood lands himself a chance for birdie on his second shot and Tiger gets himself out of the bunker on the opposite side of the green.

11:57 a.m. Matsuyama misses out on a birdie opportunity as the ball rolls right over the hole. He taps it in for par, giving him nine on the day.

11:54 a.m. Call it the commentator's curse. Right as the broadcasters discussed avoiding the front bunker, Tiger hits it straight into said bunker. Leishman and Fleetwood have less bad luck and get to avoid the whole issue.

11:48 a.m. Bogey for Woods on hole four, moving back to even on-par. Leishman (-2) sinks his putt for par and continues to lead the pack by one. Fleetwood also hits par to stay at one-over.

11:42 a.m. Leishman (-2) gets just short of the green. Tiger's (-1) shot lands straight into the bunker, though the shot looked straight and true. Fleetwood (+1) follows Tiger's lead right into the bunker. Singh drops from a leading position, giving Leeishman sole possession of the lead.

Paul Casey hits back-to-back bogeys to go up to two-over par for the day. Kizzire grabs one back to move down to two over, too.

11:34 a.m. Birdie for Woods and he now joins the littany of golfers under par for the now at one-under par.

11:33 a.m. Leishman gets the second birdie in as many holes to move to two-under par, tying Singh for the lead.

11:32 a.m. The driver was the main concern for Tiger fans going into the Masters, but it looks like he's doing just fine with it.



Looks like Tiger has the driver working early. He has 17 yards left to the pin on the third : https://t.co/UQODoU7txb pic.twitter.com/UOVo8rmFaG

— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 5, 2018



11:27 a.m. A fourth golfer has joined the under-par ranks — Thomas (-1) through 2 — Leishman gets it cleanly on the green for his second shot on the fourth hole. Tiger chips it close to the hole on the same hole, but not as close as Leishman.

11:25 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama sinks it for par through four. Meanwhile, Fleetwood has spent a good amount of time measuring his shot from left of the fairway.

11:21 a.m. Singh is now at two-under par through six holes in the day. Tiger gets a good shot off the tee for the fourth hole, much to the delight of the crowd. Fleetwood repays the cheers by hitting it into the crowd.

11:14 a.m. Matsuyama lands it on the green off the tee of hole four. Tiger just misses out on birdie by a mere inches and gets the tap-in for par. Leighman sinks the short putt for the birdie and becomes one of three golfers to have a score under-par in the tournament so far.

11:09 a.m. Vijay Singh (-3) is stil leading after five holes. Woods' shot to get to green was sliced into the bunker, which caused him to stomp his foot in frustration. Leishman has much better luck, getting the ball on the green to roll back within five feet from the hole. Fleetwood gets it to the left side of the green on the far end from the hole.

11:05 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama (E) misses the opportunity at birdie, but makes par at hole three. Kizzire (+3), who's been having a rough morning at 3-over in just two holes, is hoping to bring one back (update: he does not). Paul Casey remains even on par.

11:00 a.m. Fleetwood and Leishman find their way into the fairway bunker of the second hole. Tiger might have avoided the bunker but he needs a mid-iron to get into the green.

10:55 a.m. Leishman, Fleetwood and Woods all hit par on their first hole and remain three shots back from Singh. Mark O'Meara (-1) has moved to second-place just two shots back from the leader.

10:51 p.m. Everyone in Tiger's group all made their way close to the green. Woods' shot was particularly impressive considering how far away from the fairway he was, hooking it right to the edge of the green. After tough outings from golfers throughout the field, Vijay Singh (-3) currently is the only golfer under par.

10:45 a.m. Fleetwood and Leishman both found the fairway with some relative ease. Tiger, on the other hand, pulled his tee shot pretty left of the fairway — a tradition unlike any other.

10:30 a.m. Take a look at the past champions who are playin in today's tournament!

10:28 a.m. Vijay Singh (-2) has gotten off to a great start with two consecutive birdies in his first two holes. He has a one-shot lead over Wiesberger and Satoshi Kodaira.

10:25 a.m. Tiger Woods with the most comfortable face fans have seen in weeks.



Tiger Woods gets some practice swings on CBS Sports Network before his round begins at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/9L83rXouyI

— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 5, 2018



Watch Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player get the Masters underway with ceremonial tee shots as honorary starters.

Tiger Woods, on his return to the Masters.

Get ready for the Masters!

