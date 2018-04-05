Israel Folau was on Thursday summoned to meet Australian rugby bosses after stating homosexuals should go to "hell".

Folau ordered to meet chiefs over homophobic slur

The Australia full-back, a devout Christian, courted controversy once again with a comment made on Instagram.

Folau expressed his opposition of Australia's decision to legalise same-sex marriage last year and is in the spotlight again following a social media post made on Wednesday.

The Waratahs flyer uploaded a graphic of 'God's plan', which one user replied to by asking what God's plan was for gay people?

Folau replied: "HELL... Unless they repent their sins and turn to God."

The 29-year-old deleted the comment, but has been ordered to meet Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and New South Wales Rugby CEO Andrew Hore.

Castle said in a statement: "Israel's comment reflects his personal religious beliefs, however it does not represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby.

"We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in Rugby's inclusion policy.

"We understand that Israel's comment has upset a number of people and we will discuss the matter with him as soon as possible."