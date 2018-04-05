The NRL has banned two Penrith Panthers fans for allegedly racially abusing South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis last month.

Fans banned for Inglis abuse

Inglis was alleged to have been subjected to slurs as he walked towards the tunnel following the Rabbitohs' 18-14 loss at Panthers Stadium on March 17.

The NRL launched an investigation and imposed indefinite bans on the spectators from attending NRL events until they can prove they have "rehabilitated themselves by addressing their behaviour in an apology and completing an approved cultural training and education".

Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council chair Linda Burney said: "Naturally I am appalled at what happened to Greg, especially given my immense respect for him as an Indigenous leader and his status as one of the best Indigenous players of all time.

"But the NRL has taken the right approach by allowing the persons responsible to return to rugby league only after they have undergone appropriate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural training and have issued an apology to Greg and Indigenous community leaders for their comments.

"The best way to stop a repetition of this type of behaviour is through education.

"I am also pleased that senior Indigenous leaders from the game will help decide whether the person responsible is ready to return to games."

The Rabbitohs released a statement thanking the NRL, chief executive officer Brian Fletcher and executive general manager Phil Gould for the way the incident was handled.