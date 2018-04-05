News

Aussies in Games Action on Friday

AAP /

Australians in action on Friday, April 6:

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

09:01 - Australia v Uganda: mixed team group C.

19:01 - Australia v England: mixed team group C.

Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)

17:33 - Australia v Canada: men's preliminary round pool A.

Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)

21:00 - Australia v Mozambique: women's preliminary round pool A.

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

15:03 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Cyprus: women's preliminary pool A.

21:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Fiji: men's preliminary pool A.

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

12:47 - Campbell Somerville: men's 75kg round of 32.

Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)

13:02 - Kaarle McCullouch, Stephanie Morton; women's sprint qualifying

13:26 - Annette Edmonson, Rebecca Wiasak, Ashlee Ankiudinoff; women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying

15:17 - Sam Welsford, Jordan Kerby, Kelland O'Brien; men's 4000m individual pursuit qualifying

19:02 - Patrick Constable; men's keirin first round, heat one

19:07 - Matt Glaetzer; men's keirin first round, heat two

19:17 - Jacob Schmid; men's keirin first round, heat four

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

19:23 - Australia (Emily Whitehead, Georgia Godwin, Rianna Mizzen, Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade): women's team final and individual qualification subdivision 4.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Karen Murphy v Getrude Siame (Zambia): women's singles section A, round 3, match 1.

09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Botswana: men's triples section B, round 3, match 1.

12:00 - Karen Murphy v Colleen Piketh (South Africa): women's singles section A, round 4, match 1.

12:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Fiji: men's triples section B, round 4, match 1.

16:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Brunei Darussalam: men's pairs section A, round 3, match 1.

16:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Cook Islands: women's fours section A, round 3, match 1.

16:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v England: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 2, match 1.

19:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Guernsey: men's pairs section A, round 4, match 1.

19:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Namibia: women's fours section A, round 4, match 1.

19:00 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa: open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 2, match 2.

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

20:32 - Australia v Barbados: pool A.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

12:30 - Christine Nunn: women's singles round of 16.

13:15 - Ryan Cuskelly, men's singles round of 16

18:00 - Tamika Saxby vs Joshnna Chinappa (India), women's singles, round of 16

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:34 - Kyle Chalmers: men's 200m freestyle heat 2 (final at 19:56).

10:38 - Mack Horton: men's 200m freestyle heat 3 (final at 19:56).

10:41 - Alexander Graham: men's 200m freestyle heat 4 (final at 19:56).

10:53 - Shayna Jack: women's 50m freestyle heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:12).

10:55 - Bronte Campbell: women's 50m freestyle heat 5 (semi-finals from 20:12).

10:56 - Cate Campbell: women's 50m freestyle heat 6 (semi-finals from 20:12).

11:05 - Liam Hunter, Jake Packard: men's 100m breaststroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:32).

11:08 - Matt Wilson: men's 100m breaststroke heat 4 (semi-finals from 20:32).

11:15 - Hayley Baker, Kaylee McKeown: women's 100m backstroke heat 2 (semi-finals from 20:55).

11:18 - Emily Seebohm: women's 100m backstroke heat 3 (semi-finals from 20:55).

11:26 - Clyde Lewis: men's 400m individual medley heat 1 (final at 21:17).

11:32 - Travis Mahoney: men's 400m individual medley heat 2 (final at 21:17).

11:41 - Madeleine Scott, Ellie Cole: women's S9 100m backstroke heat 1 (final at 20:43).

11:46 - Timothy Hodge: men's S9 100m freestyle heat 1 (final at 20:49).

11:49 - Timothy Disken, Brenden Hall: men's S9 100m freestyle heat 2 (final at 20:49).

11:59 - Australia: men's 4x100m freestyle relay heat 2 (final at 22:07).

19:37: men's 50m butterfly final

19:41: women's 50m breaststroke final

19:56: men's 200m fresstyle final

21:17 - men's 400m individual medley final

21:36 - men's 100m backstroke final

21:51 - women's 100m butterfly final

22:07 - Australia: men's 4x100m freestyle relay final

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

09:30 - Tegan Napper: women's 53kg final.

14:00 - Brandon Wakeling: men's 69kg final.

18:30 - Tia-Clair Toomey: women's 58kg final.

