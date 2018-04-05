Sutherland expects banned trio to 'regain trust of fans'

James Sutherland expects Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to "rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans" after the Australia trio accepted sanctions imposed for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith and Warner were banned from international and Australian domestic cricket for a year, while Bancroft was given a ninth-month suspension after he admitted using sandpaper to try to alter the condition of the ball in the third Test against South Africa last month.

The trio had the right to appeal against the charges handed out by Cricket Australia (CA), but decided not to challenge their punishment for the Newlands debacle.

CA chief executive Sutherland said: "The events of Cape Town have severely affected the game.





"It has also been humbling to be reminded of the passion all Australians have for our great game.

"These are significant penalties for professional cricketers. They were not imposed lightly.





"We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans."

Warner tweeted on Thursday: "I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, team-mate and role model."