NZ nabs Games gold in productive first day

It took all day, but New Zealand has finally struck gold.

The Kiwis pouched their first 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal with a rousing men's team sprint cycling win via Eddie Dawkins, Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell.

Falling just short in the women's team pursuit and women's team sprint - on both occasions, defeated by eternal foes Australia - it was up to the men to claim glory.

And the Kiwi trio comprehensively delivered.

Having earlier notched a Games-record time of 42.822 seconds in qualifying, Dawkins, Webster and Mitchell went on to beat England's trio with a time of 42.877 seconds.

As a result, the Kiwis claimed medals in three of Thursday's four team cycling events, having been disqualified from the men's team pursuit for ignoring bike regulations.

Yet, for all of New Zealand's cycling success, the triathletes fell flat.

Veteran Kiwi Andrea Hewitt, considered a women's triathlon gold-medal hopeful, got swamped in the swim leg and could only muster a 13th-place finish.

Taupo-based young gun Nicole van der Kaay was best of the female Kiwis in seventh, followed by Rebecca Spence in 10th.

In the men's race, Tayler Reid was in the leading pack heading into the run but ran out of juice to finish 11th, while Ryan Sissons lifted to come in fifth.

In the swimming, at least three Kiwis will get onto starting blocks in Games finals, with Corey Main qualifying seventh-fastest in the men's 100m backstroke and Sam Perry and Daniel Hunter both sneaking into the men's 50m butterfly decider.

Across team sports, New Zealand also did fairly well, cruising through the challenges of Uganda in the netball and Scotland in women's hockey.

Squash and boxing also brought straightforward early-round Kiwi victories.

It'll now fall upon the Kiwi cyclists to prolong their hot streak into Friday's action, with the women's sprint and individual pursuit, as well as the men's keirin, scheduled.

The Tall Blacks will hit the court for the first time in basketball, while the Silver Ferns and both the men's and women's New Zealand hockey teams will play.

Medal hopefuls in boxing (David Nyika), squash and weightlifting will also compete.