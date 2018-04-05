Carlos Martinez was flat-out bad in his season-opening MLB loss to the New York Mets, but he bounced back with a Cy Young-like performance for the St Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Cardinals' Martinez bounces back in win over Brewers

The Cardinals blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 to win the rubber match thanks to Martinez's 8.3 innings of shutout, 10-strikeout ball.

According to ESPN, it was the fourth time in the last two years Martinez has made a start with 10 strikeouts without allowing a run. Only Chris Sale has more such outings.

After losing their first series of the season to the Mets, the Cardinals are now 3-3 after following their first divisional matchup of the campaign.

CORBIN INSPIRES D-BACKS TO CRUSHING WIN

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin threw 7.3 innings of one-hit, one-walk ball with 12 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano went three for five with a double and two RBIs in a 7-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bitter cold.

HERNANDEZ COSTLY IN MARINERS ROUT

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez gave up eight earned runs in four innings and walked five batters for the first time since July 31, 2016 in a crushing 10-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk went 0 for four with three strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

COZART HITS WALK-OFF HOMER

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Zack Cozart enjoyed his first career walk-off home run in the 13th inning in 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 7-1 Washington Nationals



New York Yankees 7-2 Tampa Bay Rays



New York Mets 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies



Houston Astros 3-2 Baltimore Orioles



Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers



Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Cleveland Indians



Minnesota Twins 7-3 Pittsburgh Pirates



Chicago White Sox 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays



San Francisco Giants 10-1 Seattle Mariners



St Louis Cardinals 6-0 Milwaukee Brewers



Oakland Athletics 6-2 Texas Rangers



Colorado Rockies 5-2 San Diego Padres



Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals (postponed)

METS AT NATIONALS

It is Jacob deGrom (1-0, 1.59 ERA) against Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 1.42 ERA). Need we say more? In all seriousness, the Mets are off to a great start and get slugger Michael Conforto (shoulder) back in the line-up against the National League East favourites.