Guadalajara will take a 1-0 lead to the United States after overcoming 10-man New York Red Bulls in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final.

Guadalajara 1 New York Red Bulls 0: Brizuela sinks MLS visitors

Isaac Brizuela's first-half goal was all that separated the teams at Estadio Akron in a feisty clash in Zapopan, Mexico on Wednesday.

Guadalajara – the 1962 champions – hit the front in the 26th minute thanks to Brizuela against the MLS visitors midweek.

The Red Bulls were caught out in an initial two-on-one situation before Rodolfo Pizarro rolled the ball through to Brizuela, who finished coolly past goalkeeper Luis Robles.

New York pushed numbers forward in the second half – Bradley Wright-Phillips and Florian Valot in the thick of the action.

However, the Red Bulls were unable to find a priceless away goal after Aurellin Collin saw red for a second yellow card with 17 minutes remaining as Wright-Phillips wasted a golden opportunity in a one-on-one situation moments later.