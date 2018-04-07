Masters 2018 weather forecast: Rain, wind likely at Augusta National Saturday

The 2018 Masters Tournament started Thursday at the historic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The 82nd year of the tournament began when honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit their ceremonial first tee shots.

Masters 2018 weather forecast: Rain, wind likely at Augusta National over weekend

It was be a picturesque opening two rounds Thursday and Friday at the Masters with blossoming pink and white azaleas glistening under clear skies. Winds are expected to remain calm but after the cut is set things could get interesting on Moving Day.

According to the Weather Channel, rain showers and wind move into southern Georgia Saturday with up to a 90 percent chance of precipitation during the day. Tee times begin just after 10 a.m. ET.

An entire Masters round hasn't been canceled since 1983, when the tournament finished on a Monday. The PGA will play through rain but lightning in the area will call for a delay in the action.

Forecasters call for a better day Sunday with winds out of the east at 10 mph and mostly sunny skies.