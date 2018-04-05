Arsenal close to sealing £10m-a-year sleeve sponsor deal

Arsenal are on the verge of signing a sleeve sponsorship deal worth £10m-a-year, Goal understands.

The Gunners are closing the commercial gap on their competitors with recent new deals, which include a five-year extension to their long running shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates and also becoming the first club to partner a cryptocurrency.

Goal understands that discussions are at an advanced stage between Arsenal and an unnamed Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service that would see them surpass Premier League rivals Liverpool, who signed a £5m-a-year (over five years) sleeve sponsor deal with Western Union at the start of the season.

Manchester City’s deal with Korean company Nexen Tire, the first agreement after the Premier League permitted sleeve advertising, is reportedly worth up to £10m total while Chelsea’s £8m-a-year contract with Alliance Tires is similarly lagging behind Arsenal’s new deal.

It’s also understood that Arsenal are also exploring the possibility of new apparel kit partner - with the Gunners now boasting 26 sponsorship agreements with companies ranging from Dutch-Italian clothes firm Cavallaro Napoli to American bank MBNA.

The previous contract with Emirates didn’t allow Arsenal to negotiate a separate sleeve sponsor deal but a recently signed extension gives the Gunners added freedom to increase their revenue possibilities.

Arsenal’s extension with Emirates, a partnership which began in 2006, is worth in excess of £200m and will see the Emirates name branded on the shirts and kits until the 2023/24 season, while the Emirates Stadium name will remain unchanged until 2028.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway for a new kit sponsor from the 2019/20 season with the Puma deal expiring at the end of next season. Adidas remain favourites to become the club’s new kit partner with a decision expected to be made in the coming weeks.