Michael Conforto's stint on the disabled list to begin the 2018 MLB season is set to come to an end.

Mets set to activate All-Star Conforto from DL

Mets manager Mickey Callaway hinted the All-Star outfielder will be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals after he made a speedy recovery from shoulder surgery.

Conforto suffered a torn capsule in his left shoulder in August and underwent surgery in September.

He initially targeted an early-May return but was able to return for two Grapefruit League games in addition to other game simulations at Mets camp.

Conforto, 25, batted .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in 109 games last season (.939 OPS) before being sidelined with the injury.