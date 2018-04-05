The lead-up to Pearson's Games withdrawal

THE LEAD UP TO SALLY PEARSON'S UNTIMELY COMMONWEALTH GAMES WITHDRAWAL:

* February 17 - Wins the 100m hurdles at the Games trials in 12.73 seconds to rubber-stamp her spot on the Australian team

* March 3 - Downplays form concerns after crashing out in the semi-finals at the world indoors in Birmingham

* March 21 - Withdraws from an athletics meet in Brisbane, opting to spend the week training

* March 28 - Reveals an Achilles injury has been compromising her hurdling technique but says "because I've been through hands and Achilles and hamstring (injuries) before and deciding to coach myself, all the big decisions I've had to make ... it's definitely helped me to cope."

Still runs a leg of the 4x100m relay trouble-free at the final warm-up meet in Brisbane

* March 31 - Rates herself a "90 per cent chance" of being on the start line for the opening round on April 12

* April 4 - Delivers the Queen's message to Prince Charles at the Games' opening ceremony

* April 5 - Reportedly tells teammates she's been unable to recover in time to compete, calls press conference with head coach Craig Hilliard and team doctor Paul Blackman for 1pm (AEST).