Odell Beckham Jr's future with the New York Giants remains uncertain, but that does not mean he is unappreciated as new offensive co-ordinate Mike Shula heaped praise on the star wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr vital part of Giants offense – Shula

Despite Giants co-owner John Mara saying the organisation are not "shopping" Beckham, reports last month suggested New York have asked for at least two first round picks for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout.

The Los Angeles Rams had been linked to Beckham but instead opted to send the 23rd pick of this month's NFL Draft to the New England Patriots for Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick.

When asked how the Giants are dealing with the ongoing trade rumours, Shula lauded Beckham's athletic abilities and hinted that the team are not looking to get rid of the 25-year-old without a beneficial deal.

"Again, as we still work through this with Coach [Pat] Shurmur, he's obviously a vital part of our offense," Shula said, via ESPN.

"When you have guys that can make plays and put points on the board you try to feature them as much as you can. But you also have to realise that you've got other components and hopefully some more as we move forward into the offseason and the draft, where we can put players on the field and we're not going to be predictable.

"And if teams want to try to take Odell away, then we have answers. And good answers."

Although Beckham comes with his share of baggage, Shula is seemingly insistent on keeping him on this roster this upcoming season.

"God, he's such an explosive player," Shula said. "We've watched what everyone else has seen him do on the field.

"I'm really looking forward to working with a guy like that."

Beckham is coming off a season-ending ankle injury that forced him to miss 12 games in 2017.

Still, he holds the NFL record for fewest games to 200 catches and fewest games to 3,000 career receiving yards through his first three seasons.