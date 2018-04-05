The Colorado Rockies and 2017 National League batting champion Charlie Blackmon have agreed to a six-year extension.

Rockies, Blackmon agree to six-year extension

Announced on Wednesday, Blackmon's new deal begins with the current MLB season and includes two player options for 2022 and 2023.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, though it is reportedly worth $108million with escalators that could take it to $116m, while it also includes a limited no-trade clause.

Blackmon is a two-time All-Star centerfielder who has played his entire career with the Rockies and is considered one of the franchises core players, along with third baseman Nolan Arenado and second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

The 31-year-old had said he would be open to signing an extension coming off a huge 2017 season.

Displaying rare power for a leadoff hitter, he won the NL batting title, slashing .331/.399/.601, but also had 37 homers and 104 RBIs. He led the NL in hits (213), runs (137) and triples (14).