If Masters eve is anything to go by, we are in for a treat at Augusta National this week.

Hole-in-ones and dislocated ankles: Twitter reacts to Masters eve

It was an eventful day, where players underwent their final preparations, albeit light-heartedly, before the year's first major tees off on Thursday.

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus – playing alongside Gary Player and eventual winner Tom Watson – watched his grandson ace the final hole of the par-3 contest on Wednesday.

There was more magic in the traditional curtain-raiser as South African and Masters debutant Dylan Frittelli hit a hole-in-one at the eighth.

Tony Finau also achieved the feat but the American came off worse for wear after appearing to dislocate his ankle amid the wild celebrations.

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to a fun day in southeast of the United States midweek.

