Hole-in-ones and dislocated ankles: Twitter reacts to Masters eve

If Masters eve is anything to go by, we are in for a treat at Augusta this week.
It was an eventful day in Augusta, Georgia, where players underwent their final preparations, albeit light-heartedly, before the year's first major tees off on Thursday.
Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus – playing alongside Gary Player and eventual winner Tom Watson – watched his grandson ace the final hole of the par-three contest on Wednesday.
There was more magic in the traditional curtain-raiser as South African and Masters debutant Dylan Frittelli hit a hole-in-one at the eighth.
Tony Finau also achieved the feat but the American came off worse for wear after appearing to dislocate his ankle amid the wild celebrations.
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to a fun day in southeast of the United States midweek.
Masters 2018: Eventful day at Augusta