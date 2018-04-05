Celtics vs. Raptors: Score, results, highlights from Toronto's easy win

The Raptors dominated an injury-plagued Celtics team Wednesday night, winning by a final score of 96-77 and putting Dwane Casey's squad in position to capture the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics vs. Raptors: Score, updates, highlights as East powers collide

Both Toronto and Boston started off slow, but the Raptors found enough offense to overpower the Celtics in the second half. The Raptors were fueled by a balanced attack with 11 different players adding to the team's point total. A brutal shooting night from the Celtics (33.3 percent from the field) didn't help Boston's cause.

Toronto tied the franchise record for most wins in a single season (56) with this victory, and the Raptors are now three games ahead of the Celtics in the standings with only four games left on the schedule. Boston will likely stay at No. 2 and shift its focus to health ahead of the playoffs.

Sporting News provided live updates throughout Wednesday's game. Catch up on everything you missed below.

Celtics vs. Raptors: Score, results, highlights

Final: Raptors 96, Celtics 77

10:22 p.m. ET — The Raptors led by double digits the entire second half on the way to an easy win. The Celtics finish 25-of-75 from the field (33.3 percent) and 3-of-22 from 3-point range (13.6 percent). Boston just needs to get healthy now. Positioning doesn't matter.

10:17 p.m. ET — The benches have been emptied. This one is over. If you're still here, you should at least get one nice offensive play. Here's a dunk. Enjoy!

10:12 p.m. ET — Don't count on a classic Celtics comeback here. The Raptors are ahead by 16 with less than four minutes in regulation. Toronto is finding easy shots in the paint, and Boston has no answers on the other end.

The Raptors can taste that No. 1 seed...



Raptors all but locking up the No. 1 seed tonight, and while first round matchups are in flux, what's most interesting the next week-plus: Will Cavs finished third or fourth? Huge second round implications.

— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) April 5, 2018



10:05 p.m. ET — With less than eight minutes to go, the score: Raptors 78, Celtics 66. And yet, the Toronto fan base is not fully convinced this will end well.



The crowd here is much quieter than your typical Raptors game. Like they're worried if they make too much noise, the roof could cave in.

— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) April 5, 2018



9:57 p.m. ET — Delon Wright has been terrific all night long. He is moving and rotating on defense while remaining aggressive on offense. Wright has eight points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.

End of third quarter: Raptors 67, Celtics 53

9:53 p.m. ET — The Raptors push their lead to 14 points through three quarters. Toronto is firmly in control of the action, and the team is clearly playing with a sense of urgency. The Celtics just can't find any offense.

9:43 p.m. ET — No need for a full game recap. This sums it up nicely...



The Raptors and Celtics are a combined 6-of-37 from three... pic.twitter.com/KWpcmOwSmw

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 5, 2018



9:38 p.m. ET — He's not "Air Canada," but OG Anunoby can travel to high altitudes.

9:31 p.m. ET — The Celtics can actually score! OK, that's not fair. They have made all eight of their free throw attempts. This one is still ugly, though. Raptors 49, Celtics 39 with 6:46 left in the third.

9:23 p.m. ET — Serge Ibaka kicks off the second half with a nice rejection in transition followed by a midrange floater at the other end. The Celtics have been unable to score through the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Halftime: Raptors 43, Celtics 33

9:08 p.m. ET — The Raptors outscore the Celtics 29-13 in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into the locker room. Both teams are shooting less than 40 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range. YIKES. Celtics center Greg Monroe has a game-high nine points off the bench. DeMar DeRozan has eight points for the Raptors, but he has only hit three of his first nine attempts.

Let's hope for some offense in the second half.

9:03 p.m. ET — DeMar DeRozan drills the corner 3-point to push the Raptors' lead to 14. The Celtics simply can't keep coughing up the ball and expect to stay in this game. Boston already has 13 turnovers.

9 p.m. ET — Jaylen Brown picks up his third foul, and he heads back to the bench. These last four minutes of the half will be huge for the Celtics. Let's see how they handle Brown's absence...

8:54 p.m. ET — A quick 9-0 run gives the Raptors a 32-26 lead with 5:29 left in the first half. The bench unit has given Toronto some life, and the Raptors are finding a little bit of a rhythm in what has been a defensive struggle.

8:50 p.m. ET — Tennis match in the middle of an NBA game? Sure.



The tennis in Toronto tonight has been better than the basketball. pic.twitter.com/YtLRdS2edp

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 5, 2018



8:43 p.m. ET — Greg Monroe is producing off the bench in a hurry. The former Georgetown star already has nine points and six rebounds in less than 10 minutes of playing time.



1 quarter in the books on @ESPNNBA #Celtics 20 | #WeTheNorth 14



Brown, Monroe, DeRozan lead all scorers with 5 pic.twitter.com/f3OzrpkdAz

— NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018



End of first quarter: Celtics 20, Raptors 14

8:35 p.m. ET — Just a brutal offensive start for the Raptors. Despite decent looks from the perimeter, Toronto is 6-of-23 from the field (27.3 percent) and 2-of-11 from 3-point range (20.0 percent). The Celtics haven't been much better, but they did take advantage of a few opportunities in the paint.

8:27 p.m. ET — Six different Celtics have scored in the first quarter. Boston holds a three-point advantage, but with the way the Toronto crowd is reacting, it feels like a larger deficit. The fans are definitely a little bit tense.

8:20 p.m. ET — The Celtics and Raptors can't find the bottom of the net. Through the first four minutes of the game, both teams are shooting a combined 6-of-19 from the field (31.6 percent). Of course, the top-10 defenses might have something to do with that.

8:12 p.m. ET — Jonas Valanciunas scores the first bucket of the game after an early offensive rebound, but Terry Rozier answers with a nice drive and finish. Celtics fans are probably happy to see Rozier back after he missed Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee.

8:04 p.m. ET — Keep in mind this is the fourth game between the Celtics and Raptors, and with Boston owning a 2-1 advantage, this could serve as a potential tiebreaker. It will certainly put the winner in the driver's seat for the East's top seed.

7:55 p.m. ET — Someone tell DeMar DeRozan that he is only allowed to use one basketball in an NBA game. This is illegal.

Oh, and the game will be starting soon.



Casual handles.



Celtics x Raptors incoming pic.twitter.com/HiY09NrCZn

— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 4, 2018



7:41 p.m. ET — If you're wondering why the Raptors have struggled so much in their last eight games, here's Sporting News' Sean Deveney with some surprising numbers ...



The @Raptors defense first 69 gm: 102.8 Eff (4th in NBA)

Last 8: 113.5 (30th)



First 69: 35.1 3-pt% allowed (7th)

Last 8: 44.8 (30th)



First 69: 14.9 TOs (9th)

Last 8: 11.8 TOs (28th)



First 69: 52-17

Last 8: 3-5

Collapsing D, pre-playoff angst in Toronto: https://t.co/S1OYjBfEDe

— Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) April 4, 2018



7:30 p.m. ET — Will Terry Rozier be in the lineup? It could be a game-time decision.



#NEBHInjuryReport : Brad Stevens says there is no report yet on whether or not Terry Rozier (ankle) will play tonight. Shane Larkin (illness) remains out.

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 4, 2018



7:25 p.m. ET — In-depth analysis from OG Anunoby ahead of the big game...