Aussie swimmers to set tone for Comm Games

All eyes will be on the Australian swimming team when they attempt to "set the tone" for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The Dolphins claimed 19 of Australia's 49 gold at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

And they are again under enormous pressure to kick-start Australia's campaign at a home Games when the six-day program begins.

Olympic 400m freestyle champion Mack Horton, golden girl Emma McKeon and former world record holder Cate Campbell will lead the local charge by trying to inspire three of the five able-bodied gold on offer in day one action.

Horton is tipped to claim Australia's first gold in the pool in the 400m freestyle final after his shock Rio success.

Australian swimming's ironwoman McKeon will launch a marathon program when she looks to defend her 200m freestyle crown.

McKeon is vying for six gold in an epic program that includes five races on day one alone.

And Campbell, back with a vengeance from a 2017 sabbatical, is expected to spark Australia's all conquering 4x100m freestyle team to gold - and just maybe another world record.

Former world champion Campbell led Australia to Rio 4x100m relay gold -- and a new world record -- before her campaign fell apart.

The overwhelming favourite suffered a shock sixth placing in the Rio 100m freestyle final, what she described as "the biggest choke in Olympic history".

After a year off to exorcise her Rio demons, Campbell has her mojo back.

She made a stunning comeback at last month's national trials, breaking two national records and claiming the 100m crown in a time that would have won Rio gold.

In a sign of just how far she has come since her Rio meltdown, Campbell is embracing the home crowd pressure ahead of the Games.

"We do set the standard of the meet (for the overall Australian team)," Campbell said.

"But I promise you the swim team will make you proud."

Australian teenager Ariarne "Arnie" Titmus -- affectionately dubbed "The Terminator" by her father -- looms as a day one surprise packet in the 200m freestyle.

The 17-year-old stunned world titles silver medallist McKeon to claim the national 200m title at the trials.

She went on to become the first woman in 14 years to clinch the national 200m-400m-800m treble.

"It's a name I am sure we will be hearing a lot more of," swimming great Ian Thorpe told Channel Seven.

Australia were last beaten in the Commonwealth Games pool in 1978.

The Dolphins grabbed their biggest Games pool medal haul at 2014 Glasgow with 57 medals.