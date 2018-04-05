News

Michael Conforto injury update: Mets to activate All-Star from DL

Sporting News
Sporting News

Michael Conforto's stint on the disabled list to begin the 2018 season didn't last long.

The Mets are activating the All-Star outfielder ahead of Thursday's game against the Nationals after he made a speedy recovery from shoulder surgery.



Conforto suffered a torn capsule in his left shoulder in August and underwent surgery in September. He initially targeted an early-May return but was able to return for two Grapefruit League games in addition to other game simulations at Mets camp.

Conforto, 25, batted .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in 109 games last season (.939 OPS) before being sidelined with the injury.

