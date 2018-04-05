News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

LOOK: Pirates, Twins playing through snow flurries

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Someone forgot to tell Pittsburgh it's baseball season.

LOOK: Pirates, Twins playing through flurries of snow

LOOK: Pirates, Twins playing through flurries of snow

The Pirates and Twins faced off in the Steel City Wednesday, only this game hardly resembled a day for baseball. The weather was much more reminiscent of the frozen tundra at Heinz Field.



Early in the game, Pirates starter Ivan Nova had to pitch through a significant downpour of snow. It would eventually slow down somewhat, but the game has featured a pretty significant amount of flurries, especially for baseball season.

This has been par for the course for the Pirates so far this season. While they are a perfect 4-0 on the year, they have already had two games postponed due to bad weather.

Back To Top