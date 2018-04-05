Eastern Sporting Union's (ESU) four-game winning streak was finally ended by Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2017-18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Women's League 2017-18: ESU qualify for semi-finals, India Rush crash out

In the other fixtures that were played on Wednesday, Rising Student's Club destroyed Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education (IGASE) while India Rush SC, facing their fourth consecutive defeat in as many games, remain rooted at the bottom after going down against Sethu FC.

Gokulam Kerala were the only side not to participate on the day but that didn't change the top four positions as ESU (13) maintain their top spot with Sethu FC (9), KRYHPSA (8) and Rising Student (7) all vying for a semi-finals berth.



INDIRA GANDHI ASE [Amsavalli 54’] 1-6 RISING STUDENT [Pyari Xaxa 9’, 13’; Anju Tamang 27’, 83’; Sanju 50’, 87’]

Rising Student's Club moved four points clear of Gokulam Kerala (3) as a result of their demolition of Indira Gandhi ASE that involved three braces.

Pyari Xaxa completed Rising Student's first double early on as she nodded in a cross from the right in the ninth minute before squeezing her shot under IGASE goalkeeper Crystal in a one-on-one situation in the 13th minute.

Anju Tamang gave her side a three-goal lead at half-time courtesy a powerful finish in the 27th minute.

Sanju stepped in to convert her opportunity five minutes into the second half as Rising Student kept attacking despite IGASE managing to pull one back through Amsavalli Narayanan's 54th-minute strike.

Rising Student created chance after chance, with Anju hitting the side-netting in the 70th minute and Crystal blocking Sanju's shot at goal shortly after.

That was followed by Anju and Sanju scoring goals in quick succession as Rising Student strengthened their place in the top four.



INDIA RUSH [Samiksha 2’, Nisha 45’] 2-3 SETHU FC [Sabina Khatun 22’, 86; Indumathi 44’]

India Rush, who were determined to break their losing run in the ongoing IWL, took the lead as early as in the second minute when Samiksha found the back of the net that left the Sethu FC defence stunned.

The Tamilian side got back into the game with a 22nd-minute equaliser bagged by their Bangladeshi forward Sabina Khatun and were almost up by another goal.

Sethu FC did eventually go ahead in the 44th minute as Indumathi tapped in from a low delivery from the left but Nisha's goal at the stroke of half-time took the teams into the break on level terms. That was not before Indumathi shot her penalty wide in the added time of the first half.

Crossing over, India Rush goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan was relieved to see Indhrani's header fly above her goal in the 49th minute while later in the 70th minute, Dalima Chhibber's free-kick also rose above the target on the other side.

One of Sethu FC's efforts came off the woodwork before the winner came in the 86th minute. Khatun completed her double by scoring the all-important goal.

As a result, Sethu FC displace KRYHPSA to occupy the second place with eight points from four games.



EASTERN UNION [Roja Devi 45+1’] 1-1 KRYHPSA [Bala Devi 14’]

Eastern Sporting Union have a four-point lead at the top of the table with the point gained against fellow Manipuri outfit KRYHPSA.

In the second minute, Ratanbala Devi's free-kick missed the ESU goal in the first notable chance of the game, while Kamala Devi, with only KRYHPSA goalkeeper Okram Devi to beat, shot wide in the sixth minute as both sides missed their early opportunities to take the lead.

It was then Bala Devi's outrageous attempt that entered Elangbam's goal to give KRYHPSA the lead in the 14th minute.

Eastern Sporting came close to an equaliser just minutes before half-time but Prameshwori Devi shot wide after taking advantage of a defensive lapse.

However, substitute Roja Devi did get the job done for the defending champions in added time in the first half as she drove home a well-struck volley from inside the box.

Okram blocked an attempt from distance by Kamala in the first minute of the second half before her defence pulled off a goal-line clearance in the 60th minute to keep KRYHPSA in the game.

ESU too had another chance to preserve their 100 percent record in the IWL but Mandakini Devi's header from a pass by Prameshwori was denied by the omnipresent Okram.

Eastern Union were lucky to remain unbeaten as Ashalata Devi shot wide from the spot in the 75th minute after Rantanbala had earned KRYHPSA a penalty.