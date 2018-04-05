News

With under five games remaining in the regular season, the unofficial tanking season is almost over.

Mavericks, Magic doing little to hide their tanking with Wednesday's lineup

The worst teams in the NBA are trying to lose as much as they can (without the league office taking notice) so they can get a better draft pick. The Mavericks and Magic are unashamedly both trying to lose in their matchup Wednesday.

There are a slew of players resting for the game in Orlando with the most notable being Dirk Nowitzki for the Mavericks and Nikola Vucevic for the Magic. Orlando is coming off of a game in New York Tuesday, but Vucevic only played 20 minutes in a 24-point blowout.



However, those two are far from the only players resting.

The Mavs will have Harrison Barnes, Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and Dwight Powell all on the bench. The Mavs will start J.J. Barea, Aaron Harrison, Doug McDermott, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jonathan Motley.



The Magic are also sitting Jonathan Simmons, Evan Fournier and Terrance Ross. Getting the start will be D.J. Augustin, Mario Hezonja, Wes Iwundu, Bismack Biyombo and Aaron Gordon.



Still, Orlando was "favored" by four points entering the game and ended up winning 105-100.

