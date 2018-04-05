News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Saints RB Mark Ingram was no match for military dog

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Mark Ingram is on an NFL-USO tour with several other football personalities, and on Wednesday the peer pressure from the rest of the guys made the Saints running back take on a well-trained military K9.

Saints RB Mark Ingram was no match for military dog

Saints RB Mark Ingram was no match for military dog

NFL Network's Marc Sessler is covering the tour, and he tweeted out a video of Ingram failing against the dog.



NFL Mock Draft: Saints select defensive playmaker

Ingram is a two-time Pro Bowl running back and a Heisman Trophy winner, and that dog took him down in seconds.

So what made the Saints back want to do this in the first place? In a video from Sessler, he explained that he was almost forced to do it by people around him.

"The dog video, there's a lot that goes into it, right? It was a crazy situation. I haven't fallen into peer pressure my whole life, and they peer pressured me to go out here and get attacked by this dog."



Ingram explained that he went through this activity with the dog several times, but on his final attempt he tried to put a spin move on the dog. He said the dog then horse-collared him to the ground.

But Ingram was fine in the end, and he said he got back up "like a champ."

Meanwhile, that dog has proven it can tackle NFL athletes. Someone should definitely draft that dog, and that's why we created a scouting report for it.


Back To Top