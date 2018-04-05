Mark Ingram is on an NFL-USO tour with several other football personalities, and on Wednesday the peer pressure from the rest of the guys made the Saints running back take on a well-trained military K9.

Saints RB Mark Ingram was no match for military dog

NFL Network's Marc Sessler is covering the tour, and he tweeted out a video of Ingram failing against the dog.



NFL-USO Tour, Day 2: Versatile @Saints back @MarkIngram22 decided to test his luck against a security work dog here at Italy’s Aviano Air Base.



Results: TROUBLESOME. pic.twitter.com/WE9t34XfHu

— Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018



NFL Mock Draft: Saints select defensive playmaker

Ingram is a two-time Pro Bowl running back and a Heisman Trophy winner, and that dog took him down in seconds.

So what made the Saints back want to do this in the first place? In a video from Sessler, he explained that he was almost forced to do it by people around him.

"The dog video, there's a lot that goes into it, right? It was a crazy situation. I haven't fallen into peer pressure my whole life, and they peer pressured me to go out here and get attacked by this dog."



Saints star @MarkIngram22 dishes on his run-in with an amped-up security K9 during Wednesday’s NFL-USO Tour in Italy. pic.twitter.com/ERJ09sCOEg

— Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) April 4, 2018



Ingram explained that he went through this activity with the dog several times, but on his final attempt he tried to put a spin move on the dog. He said the dog then horse-collared him to the ground.

But Ingram was fine in the end, and he said he got back up "like a champ."

Meanwhile, that dog has proven it can tackle NFL athletes. Someone should definitely draft that dog, and that's why we created a scouting report for it.