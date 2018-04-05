Rockies, Charlie Blackmon agree to 6-year extension

The Rockies and 2017 NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon have agreed to a six-year extension, beginning with the current season, that includes two player options for 2022 and '23, the team announced.



We have agreed to terms with Charlie Blackmon on a six-year contract, including two player options, which could keep him with the club through the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/OYq6ruJhQR

— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 4, 2018



No terms were announced, but NBC Sports reported that the six-year deal is worth $108 million with escalators that could take it to $116 million and also includes a limited no-trade clause.

Blackmon, 31, is a two-time All-Star center fielder who has played his entire career with the Rockies and is considered one of the franchises core players, along with third baseman Nolan Arenado and second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Blackmon had said this spring he would be open to signing an extension coming off a huge 2017 season.

Displaying rare power for a leadoff hitter, he won the NL batting title, slashing .331/.399/.601, but also had 37 homers and 104 RBIs. He led the National League in hits (213), runs (137) and triples (14).