Dylan Frittelli lit up the par-3 contest on the eve of the Masters with a hole-in-one on Wednesday.

WATCH: Dylan Frittelli marks Masters debut with ace in par-3 contest

The South African is experiencing his first visit to Augusta National for the iconic major and celebrated in style in the traditional curtain-raiser.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have attracted much of the pre-tournament attention, but Frittelli stole the limelight with his ace at the eighth.

Judging by his celebration (did he just rub Ben Crenshaw's head?), Fritelli enjoyed it immensely.


