Relay team break Word Record to win gold for Australia
Campbell feared worst before relay record

Who is Christian Villanueva? Fast facts about Padres rookie after 3-HR game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Christian Villanueva is slugging his way into more at-bats with the Padres.

The rookie infielder went deep three times Tuesday in a San Diego victory over Colorado. Homer No. 3, off Antonio Senzatela, was a screaming liner to left field that put the Pads ahead 8-3.



FANTASY SOURCE: Ranking rookies, sleepers to know for dynasty leagues

So just who is Christian Villanueva, who could be this year's out-of-nowhere April sensation?


Christian Villanueva quick facts


1. Villanueva is a 26-year-old Mexico native who is beginning his 10th professional season. He signed with the Rangers in 2009.

2. He was part of what became a lopsided deadline trade in favor of the Cubs. Chicago acquired Villanueva and right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the Rangers in exchange for right-hander Ryan Dempster on July 31, 2012. Hendricks is a rotation stalwart for the Cubs; Dempster posted a 5.09 ERA for Texas in 2012 and then finished his career with the Red Sox in 2013.

3. He missed the 2016 season after suffering a broken leg in spring training. The Cubs non-tendered him in the offseason, and the Padres signed him as a free agent 10 days later.

4. Including the four round-trippers he hit in a September call-up last year, he has seven dingers in 39 career at-bats.

5. Villanueva played all four infield positions in the minors, but he is primarily a third baseman. For now, he's behind veteran Chase Headley.

