Three charged over bid to enter stadium

Three people who were part of a protest at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games have been charged with being a public nuisance.

The trio, who were with protesters at a car park outside the stadium about 7.30pm on Wednesday, were detained when they attempted to enter the venue illegally.

A 20-year-old Northern Territory man is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on May 3 while two Queensland women, aged 21 and 30, will appear in the same court on April 23.

