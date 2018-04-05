Masters leaderboard 2018: Live updates, scores from Round 1 at Augusta

There's no debating that the Masters always provides some of the best moments in sports during any given year. There are always spectacles that draw in casual and die-hard fans alike. But this year's edition of the competition might make it one of the most anticipated Masters of quite some time.

The usual suspects and big names will of course be making their way down to Augusta, but this year has a little bit more flavor to it. Phil Mickelson is just one month removed from his first PGA Tour win in four years. Rory McIlroy is close to a career slam. Most importantly, Tiger Woods isn't just back in name only, he might be back for real this time.

Even if those big names don't come out on top, the young players who were holding the sport down during Woods' absence could use the opportunity to prove that they're up next. There's a lot to love in this upcoming edition of the greatest weekend in golf.

