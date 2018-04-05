Michael Vaughan believes England's problems are not confined to overseas and has warned against an "early fix" when Pakistan and India visit in 2018.

Vaughan warns England against 'early fix'

Joe Root's side were humbled 4-0 by Australia in the Ashes before a narrow 1-0 loss in New Zealand - defeats that led to accusations England are not effective with the Kookaburra ball and on pitches not conducive to traditional swing bowling.

Former England captain Vaughan is hopeful Root and coach Trevor Bayliss do not try to overlook the bigger problem - 13 Tests without a win away from home - when they return to more favourable conditions over the next few months.

Speaking at an All Stars Cricket event, a programme designed to encourage five- to eight-year-olds to take up the game, Vaughan said: "They [England] have to be careful they don't think it's just an overseas problem.

"They've been on a slippery slope in the UK for a couple of years, it's not been consistent for a long time in Test match cricket and that is one thing Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss will want to put right.

"They'll want more consistency from the bat, a bit more action and potency with the ball.

"In the UK with a Duke ball you will always get more movement so it will suit them but I don't want them to prepare wickets that can get the early fix, [and] prepare a green top that gets them a couple of wins in English conditions, [with the ball] hooping all over the place.

"I want them to try to prepare the best possible wickets to last five days and try to win Test matches in the UK the proper way.

"By doing that they will need a front-line spinner, [and] batsmen will have to earn the right to bat long periods of time and that will put them in better stead to play more consistently overseas when the wickets are flatter."