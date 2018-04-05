Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has split from coaches Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in a bid to "come back stronger" from a period of injury and poor form.

Novak Djokovic confirms split from coaches Andre Agassi, Radek Stepanek

Djokovic has played just three tournaments since Wimbledon last year because of a long-standing elbow problem but has looked a long way from his intimidating best.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner reached the round of 16 at the season-opening major in Australia but slumped to opening-match losses in both legs of the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami.

Rumors that he had split from Agassi began circling earlier this week, and Djokovic has now confirmed that the American, as well as Stepanek, who joined his coaching team only in December, have gone their separate ways.

A statement on Djokovic's official website read: "After Miami, Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their co-operation.

"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great, and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him.

"He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period.

"Novak remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from a long injury break that has affected his confidence and game.

"He is continuously and passionately looking for new and different ways to regain winning form.

"Djokovic will upon his short holiday with family start his preparations for the clay season and upcoming tournaments.

"The co-operation between Novak and Andre Agassi has also ended."

Djokovic, now ranked 13th in the world, is not expected to open his clay-court season until May at the Madrid Masters.