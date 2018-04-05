Justin Verlander and the rest of the Astros have some major bling.

LOOK: Kate Upton shows off Justin Verlander's massive World Series ring

The team received its 2017 World Series rings Tuesday, and they are massive. Need a comparison? Verlander's wife, model Kate Upton, put the ring on her left hand.

The comparison between the World Series ring and her wedding rings is ridiculous.

We know Verlander didn't skimp on Upton's engagement ring, but the World Series ring practically dwarfs her hand.

The top of the ring has 101 diamonds, representing the number of regular-season games won by the Astros in 2017. It also includes an "H" made up of 11 diamonds, one for each game the team had to win to claim the championship. In total, the ring holds 112 brilliant diamonds.

The rings contain the words "Houston Strong" to honor those affected by Hurricane Harvey.