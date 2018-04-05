The Federation Ivoirienne de Football (FIF) has denied reports Frank de Boer is set to become the new Ivory Coast coach.

Ivory Coast deny reports of De Boer appointment

De Boer has been out of work since his sacking from Crystal Palace in September, the coach having previously been in charge at Ajax and Inter with contrasting results.

Reports had linked De Boer with the Ivory Coast job as the successor to Marc Wilmots, who left the post in November, but FIF vice-president Sory Diabate says no decision has yet been made.

Denying the De Boer claims, Diabate said: "It's no secret that the FIF needs to find a new coach to replace Marc Wilmots.

"The Federation is working on this and will provide the name of the new coach in due course."

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for this year's World Cup for the first time since 2002, finishing four points behind Morocco in CAF's Group C.

De Boer was fired by Palace after they lost their first four Premier League games of the season without scoring a goal.