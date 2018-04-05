Former England international Ray Wilkins has died aged 61 following a cardiac arrest at the end of March.

Ex-England, Chelsea and Man Utd star Ray Wilkins dies after cardiac arrest

Wilkins, who played for both Chelsea and Manchester United during his playing career, was being treated at St George's Hospital in London in an induced coma.

In a statement, the Professional Footballers' Associations (PFA) said: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the PFA are with his family and friends."

Wilkins' family released a statement via BBC Sport where they wanted to "thank St George's staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray".

They added: "We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray's friends, colleagues, and members of the public.



Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD

— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018



"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie."

Wilkins also played for European giants Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during a playing career that spanned over 20 years, while he managed the likes of QPR and Fulham following his retirement, as well as being caretaker boss at Chelsea in 2009.

The football community paid tribute to Wilkins following the sad news of his death, with the England national team tweeting: "We’re devastated to hear the news that Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61.



RIP Ray Wilkins. A pleasure to have known you. A true gentleman. Today is a sad day for football. pic.twitter.com/4Jqgzk41jN

— Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) April 4, 2018



"Wilkins made 84 appearances for the #ThreeLions, and was assistant manager of our Under-21s between 2004 and 2007. We will miss you, Ray."

Chelsea wrote their own note of condolence on social media, tweeting: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2018



Jack Grealish, who worked with Wilkins during his time as Aston Villa assistant manager, wrote on social media: "So upset to hear the news of Ray Wilkins. RIP Ray.

"Even when Ray left Villa, he was always ringing me, offering advice and telling me what I could do to improve. A true gentleman and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met."