Johnny Manziel appears to be putting some of the blame for his downfall in the NFL on the Browns.

Johnny Manziel: Browns should've done their 'homework' about him

The quarterback appeared Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show," where he said the Browns should have researched him better before drafting him.

"If Cleveland did any of their homework, they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watch film," Manziel said. "I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football."

It's not the best comment for Manziel to make, since the free agent is trying to get back into NFL teams' good graces.

That said, if the Browns knew Manziel had a poor work ethic, then they had to realize they were taking a huge gamble on him. It's a gamble they lost.

Manziel also blamed the Browns for not helping him adapt to the NFL, saying there was no one in the locker room to teach him the ropes of a pro-style offense.

Manziel's comments got the media buzzing, which prompted him to tweet that he simply wasn't a good fit in Cleveland and that he "has no one to blame but myself."

