News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Relay team break Word Record to win gold for Australia
Campbell feared worst before relay record

Masters 2018: Saturday forecast calls for gusts to 30-35 mph

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Showers were moving through the Augusta, Ga., area early Wednesday, but the forecast calls for conditions to dry out by late morning and the Masters' traditional Par-3 Tournament is expected to be played in partly cloudy and breezy weather with temperatures in the mid-70s.



The forecast Thursday-Sunday at Augusta National predicts that temperatures will remain moderate, with another weather system expected to move through on Saturday, carrying with it a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening, and winds gusting to 30-35 mph.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler for Sunday's deciding round with the high in the mid- to upper-60s but winds calming to 10-15 mph.

The upcoming forecast for Augusta, Ga.:

Today

Noon ET: Mostly cloudy. Temp: 71F Relative humidity: 60% Winds: W 10-15, G 20 mph

3 p.m.: Partly cloudy and breezy. Temp: 75F RH: 35% Winds: NW 12-18, G 25 mph

6 p.m.: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temp: 74F RH: 25% Winds: NW 12-18, G 25 mph

Thursday: Sunny and cooler.
Low: 42F High: 69F Winds: NE shifting SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer.
Low: 46F High: 78F Winds: S shifting SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a 70% chance for afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Low: 58F High: 74F Winds: SW shifting W 15-20, G 30-35 mph


MORE:
Masters 2018: Updated odds to win at Augusta National

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 45F High: 67F Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m. ET / Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Back To Top