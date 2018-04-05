Legendary Argentina back Juan Martin Hernandez has been forced to retire due to a knee problem, it has been confirmed.

Pumas icon Hernandez forced to retire through injury

The 35-year-old sustained the injury in the Jaguares' Super Rugby defeat to the Reds last month.

Nicknamed "El Mago" or "the magician", Hernandez - who operated at full-back, centre or at fly-half - was capped 74 times by the Pumas and played in the 2003, 2007 and 2015 World Cups - only missing the 2011 edition due to injury.

In an international career which began against Paraguay 15 years ago, Hernandez scored 176 points, including eight tries.

Hernandez, who announced himself on the global stage with a series of stunning performances as Argentina finished third at the 2007 World Cup, has previously turned out for Stade Francais, the Sharks, Racing 92 and Toulon.

"I have officially communicated to the UAR [Union Argentina Rugby] my decision to retire as a professional rugby player," Hernandez confirmed on Twitter.

"A new injury to my right knee has advanced, by a few months, this decision. I thank the UAR for the possibility of representing the Pumas for so many years."