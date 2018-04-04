Ben Arfa would be welcome at the Montreal Impact – Garde

The Montreal Impact would welcome Hatem Ben Arfa to the club with open arms if the attacking midfielder was to move to the MLS, head coach Remi Garde has said.

Ben Arfa finds himself out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, having spent a year on the periphery of the first-team squad without any action, and will leave the Parc des Princes when his contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle player has revealed that he will definitely leave the French capital but has left his future destination open ended.

Garde has said he would like him to join the Canadian outfit, having worked with the player before during his time at Lyon, where the former Arsenal midfielder was an assistant coach.

“We know each other very well,” Garde said. “If Hatem is coming to the MLS, he is welcome here.”

Ben Arfa has struggled for game time over the course of his near two-year stay at PSG and has failed to reprise the form that saw him score 17 Ligue 1 goals in 34 appearances for Nice.

Nevertheless, he remains hot property on the transfer market, with the likes of Lyon, Marseille, Leicester and others associated with a summer swoop for him.