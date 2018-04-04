Arsene Wenger has been troubled by the frequent sight of a half-full Emirates Stadium but is optimistic of strong backing from Arsenal fans in their Europa League clash with CSKA Moscow.

Arsenal fans will return for Europa League tie - Wenger

Empty seats have marked recent Emirates Stadium matches as supporters demonstrate dissatisfaction with a campaign that appears likely to end without qualification for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Winning the Europa League is the Gunners' last realistic hope of returning to the competition next term and they can strengthen those chances with a strong showing in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Club great Ian Wright has commended Arsenal fans for the "positive step" of staying away from matches and Wenger accepts slumping attendances are a worrying trend, albeit one he believes will soon end.

"I'm always concerned when our stadium is not completely full," the Frenchman told reporters on Wednesday.

"But I don't think that will be a problem tomorrow. Our concern is the performance and the crowd will be behind us.

"I think when something is at stake the crowd is always behind us."