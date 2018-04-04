Djokovic ends partnership with coach Stepanek following Agassi split

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has parted company with coach Radek Stepanek days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi from his team, the former world number one announced on Wednesday.

"After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation," said a statement on Djokovic's website (http://www.novakdjokovic.com).

"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period."

The 12-times grand slam winner ended his collaboration with Agassi last week after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.

Former professional Stepanek had joined Djokovic's team on a part-time basis after eight-times major winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.

The Serb's form has faltered since winning his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career grand slam.

Following defeat at Roland Garros last year, the 30-year-old retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with an elbow injury.

After crashing out of the last-16 at the Australian Open in January, he had surgery on his elbow but has so far failed to get back to his best.

Djokovic is set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters from April 14-22 after a short holiday.



(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)