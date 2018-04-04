Novak Djokovic has split from coaches Radek Stepanek and Andre Agassi in a bid to "come back stronger" from a period of injury and poor form.

Djokovic confirms split from Stepanek and Agassi

Former world number one Djokovic has played just three tournaments since Wimbledon last year due to a long-standing elbow problem but has looked a long way from his intimidating best.

The 12-time grand slam winner reached the round of 16 at the season-opening major in Australia but slumped to opening-match losses in both legs of the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami.

Rumours he had split from Agassi began circling earlier this week and Djokovic has now confirmed the American, as well as Stepanek - who only joined his coaching team in December 2017, have gone their separate ways.

A statement on Djokovic's official website read: "After Miami, Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their co-operation.

"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great, and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him.

"He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period.

"Novak remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from a long injury break that has affected his confidence and game.

"He is continuously and passionately looking for new and different ways to regain winning form.

"Djokovic will upon his short holiday with family start his preparations for the clay season and upcoming tournaments.

"The co-operation between Novak and Andre Agassi has also ended."

Serbian Djokovic, now ranked 13 in the world, is not expected to open his clay-court campaign until the Madrid Masters in May.