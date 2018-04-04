Mitchell Marsh is likely to miss Australia's limited-overs tour of England in June after opting to undergo ankle surgery.

Mitchell Marsh set to miss England tour

The all-rounder, who established himself as a key component of the Test team after two centuries in the Ashes series victory against England, played in all four matches of Australia's damaging tour of South Africa but must now go under the knife.

It means the 26-year-old has pulled out of a stint with English county side Surrey and is targeting a return for the tour of Pakistan, which has yet to be arranged but is expected to be held in September or October.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be missing the start of the season. I was looking forward to heading over and joining the Surrey family," said Marsh.

"I'll be doing everything I can to get myself fully fit and hopefully join the side [Surrey] later in the season."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "This is a big blow for both Surrey and Mitch so close to the start of the English season but we wish Mitch all the best in his recovery."

Losing Marsh for the tour of England - which features five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 international - is another setback to an Australia side still reeling from the fall-out of the ball-tampering scandal which occurred during the third Test in Cape Town.

Opener Cameron Bancroft, who attempted to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper, has been hit with a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia, with captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner given 12-month suspensions.

Bancroft and Smith announced on Wednesday they would not contest their punishments while Warner has yet to reveal his intentions.

In addition, coach Darren Lehmann has stood down from his position while paceman Mitchell Starc is fighting to be fit to face England due to tibial bone stress.