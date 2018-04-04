Cameron Bancroft has joined Steve Smith in opting against appealing his punishment for his part in the ball-tampering scandal that has engulfed Australian cricket.

Bancroft will not appeal against CA sanction

Bancroft was caught by television cameras rubbing sandpaper on the ball during day three of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town before attempting to hide the paper down his trousers.

The 25-year-old was subsequently handed a nine-month ban from international and domestic action by Cricket Australia for carrying out a plan it alleges former vice-captain David Warner instigated.

Warner was suspended for 12 months, as was ex-skipper Steve Smith, who was deemed to have knowledge of a potential plan and failing to take steps to stop it occurring.

Smith revealed earlier on Wednesday he was not going to contest the sanction - Warner has yet to reveal his intentions - and Bancroft was quick to follow suit.

The opening batsman wrote on Twitter: "Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down.

"I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support."

Head coach Darren Lehmann stepped down following the fourth Test, which South Africa won to seal a 3-1 series win, despite CA finding that neither he nor any other member of Australia's touring party had any awareness of the plan.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft held tearful press conferences on their return home as the fall-out to the scandal continued with Australia prime minister Malcolm Turnbull among those to condemn the incident.

However, Australian Cricketers' Association president Greg Dyer stated that he believed the sanctions were too severe and called on CA to consider downgrading them.