There are two more mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clashes on Wednesday with an all-English affair particularly catching the eye.

Free-scoring Liverpool host Manchester City, Roma face tough Barcelona test - Champions League in Opta numbers

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Anfield to face free-scoring Liverpool in what promises to be a pulsating game.

In the day's other match, Barcelona host Roma with the Serie A side needing to reverse recent history if they are to register a positive result against Ernesto Valverde's side.

Here, we look at some of the best Opta facts ahead of the two games.

Liverpool v Manchester City

179 - Liverpool and City will meet for the 179th time in all competitions, but this will be their first encounter in European competition.

4 - Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Champions League away appearances this season for City (four goals) – no player for an English club has scored in five away outings in a single campaign.

14 - Liverpool have not lost a home match in European competition since October 2014 (3-0 against Real Madrid) and are now unbeaten in 14 at Anfield (W9 D5 L0).

3 - Leroy Sane has scored three goals in his two appearances against the Reds in 2017-18.

28 - Liverpool are the highest-scoring team in the Champions League this season (28 goals). The record tally of goals by an English team in a single campaign is 32 by Manchester United in 2002-03, while Liverpool's best is 29 in 2007-08.

10 - Roberto Firmino has been involved in 10 goals (seven scored, three assisted) in the Champions League this season – only Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in more (14).

Barcelona v Roma

5 - Barca enjoyed a 6-1 win over Roma in their last meeting back in November 2015. This is one of only three occasions in their history they lost a European game by a margin of five or more goals.

9 - The Catalan giants are unbeaten in nine successive Champions League games and have conceded just twice in that run, while scoring 13 themselves.

23 - Since the start of 2013-14, Barca have not lost a single Champions League match at Camp Nou, winning 23 and drawing two. In these games, they have outscored their opponents 77-12.

1 - Excluding qualifiers, Roma have won just one of their last 13 Champions League away games (2-1 against Qarabag in September), losing seven and drawing five.

17 - Since the start of last season, Lionel Messi has scored 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances for Barca.

12 - Messi has scored 12 Champions League goals against Italian clubs (in 19 appearances) including two goals in as many games versus Roma.