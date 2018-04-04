NBA: Cavs beat Raptors for ninth win in 10 games, Warriors top OKC

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their impressive run of form by topping Eastern Conference leaders the Toronto Raptors 112-106.

Cleveland have won nine of their last 10 games following Tuesday's victory in the NBA.

Cavs star LeBron James led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, who are third in the east with a 48-30 record.

Kevin Love added 18 points and 15 rebounds in a double-double display, while Rodney Hood put up 17 points.

Point guard Jose Calderon has been playing a lot more minutes in recent weeks and scored 19 against the Raptors.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points against former team the Oklahoma City Thunder as defending NBA champions the Golden State Warriors won 111-107.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook had 44 points and 16 rebounds for the Thunder.

SIXERS DUO HELP EXTEND STREAK

J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia Sixers to their 11th straight win – a 121-95 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic came up big in a 107-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

WOEFUL WALL STRUGGLES

John Wall had almost as many turnovers (eight) as points (nine) and a terrible minus-18 rating in an ugly 120-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Washington Wizards guard, who returned to action on Saturday after being sidelined since January 25, hit three of 10 from the floor.

SMITH SHINES

Dennis Smith Jr. looked like he was participating in the NBA Slam Dunk competition as he bounced an alley-oop to himself.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 121-95 Brooklyn Nets



Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106 Toronto Raptors



Houston Rockets 120-104 Washington Wizards



Miami Heat 101-98 Atlanta Hawks



Orlando Magic 97-73 New York Knicks



Golden State Warriors 111-107 Oklahoma City Thunder



Chicago Bulls 120-114 Charlotte Hornets



Milwaukee Bucks 106-102 Boston Celtics



Dallas Mavericks 115-109 Portland Trail Blazers



Denver Nuggets 107-104 Indiana Pacers



Utah Jazz 117-110 Los Angeles Lakers



Phoenix Suns 97-94 Sacramento Kings



Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 San Antonio Spurs

CELTICS AT RAPTORS

The Celtics are two games behind Toronto for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so they need this game. It is surprising the Celtics are even in this position, given the rash of injuries to stars, including Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Both teams are coming off losses on Tuesday.